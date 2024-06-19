ADVERTISING FEATURE: Choose compassion with Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care



PORT Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care (PSVCAC) is a local not-for-profit which has provided over 40 years of compassionate care for seniors in the Port Stephens area.

“Our commitment spans from retirement living in picturesque villages at Shoal Bay, Salamander Bay and Fingal Bay, to residential aged care in Harbourside Haven Gardens, alongside tailored community and home care services that promote independence and happiness at home,” said the PSVCAC team.

As a steadfast pillar in the community, PSVCAC evolves with the changing needs of today’s seniors, ensuring accessibility and relevance.

“Our array of care services offers peace of mind to families, knowing adaptable support is always at hand.

“PSVCAC stands as your local choice for comprehensive, caring, and dedicated aged care solutions.

“Choose local, choose compassion, choose PSVCAC.”