Talking menopause with Thea O’Connor in Bellingen

MENOPAUSE and Mental Health is a free educational seminar put on by Bellingen Shire Council taking place on Thursday 19 October at 11:30 to 12:30 at Bellingen Memorial Hall.

Open to the public, this event aims to provide valuable insights and support for individuals navigating the unique challenges that menopause can pose to mental well-being.



This seminar will feature Bellingen local Thea O’Connor, a wellbeing and productivity advisor and coach, and a TEDx speaker on menopause in the workplace.

Deputy Mayor Cr Jo Cook told News Of The Area, “Menopause is a significant life transition for women everywhere.

“It is important that women understand how menopause can impact mental health, and it’s essential that individuals going through this phase and their loved ones have access to information and support.

“We are proud to host this seminar to empower our community and the staff at Bellingen Shire Council with knowledge and resources.

“As we age, it’s crucial to remember that our strength lies not only in the number of years we’ve lived but in the choices we make each day.

“Living a lifestyle that includes staying active, nurturing our minds, and fostering connections with others becomes more imperative as we pass through the normal stages of ageing,” she said.

Thea will cover various aspects of menopause and mental health, including the following.

Understanding Menopause – a comprehensive overview of the physical and emotional changes associated with menopause.

Managing Symptoms – strategies and techniques for coping with mood swings, anxiety, and depression.

Support and Resources – information on available support networks and resources within the community.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions with one another.

For more information about this seminar contact Council’s Community Wellbeing team on 6655 7300 or email council@bellingen.nsw.gov.au.

By Andrea FERRARI