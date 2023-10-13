Bellingen’s water quality testing is back for the summer season

BELLINGEN Shire Council has announced its ongoing participation in the NSW Government’s Beachwatch water quality testing program for a second consecutive year, aligning with the summer swimming season.

The published results from the test are available to residents and visitors.



Council will facilitate the testing of bacterial levels, including indicators of faecal pollution and water quality results that will be made available weekly on the Beachwatch website.

Users search for their respective town within the Shire to access the latest results.

Beachwatch signs with QR codes to the latest test results have been erected at each of the testing sites.

The testing locations remain the same as last year: Never Never River – Arthur Keough’s Reserve, Bellinger River – Lavenders Bridge, Bellinger River – Mylestom tidal pool, North Beach – Surf Club, Urunga Lagoon – Urunga Lido, Hungry Head Beach – Surf Club and Dalhousie Creek – Surf Club.

Justine Elder, Bellingen Shire Council’s Biodiversity Officer, said, “Our findings from last summer’s waterhole testing have highlighted significant fluctuations in water quality.

“We observed poorer results following periods of heavy rainfall, a predictable and expected outcome.

“However, pinpointing additional sources of water pollution, whether from wildlife, agriculture, sewage, pets, human activity, or urban runoff, relies on our continuous monitoring and data comparison over the years.”

Council has established protocols for addressing poor water quality as part of the Beachwatch program including timely notification to the public on Beachwatch and Council’s websites within 72 hours of sample collection and ongoing re-sampling until site quality improves, possibly at alternative locations to pinpoint pollution sources.

Bellingen Shire Council states that managing water quality in the Shire is a collective responsibility.

“Visitors to recreational water sites are encouraged to ‘go’ before you go, remove all rubbish when departing, and clean up after their dogs,” states the Council.

It also states that property owners around the waterways must ensure proper fencing on properties along rivers, lagoons, or estuaries to prevent animal access to the water.

Visit the Beachwatch website at beachwatch.nsw.gov.au/home.

By Andrea FERRARI