Mum’s footy fundraiser buys cancer machine for Coffs’ Mid North Coast Cancer Institute

OLIVIA Riddel’s football event in support of local cancer patients earlier this year raised enough funds to purchase and deliver a LymphaTouch machine to Mid North Coast Cancer Institute (MNCCI) at Coffs Harbour.

The $12,000 medical device helps manage pain and swelling in patients with lymphoedema, a side effect of some breast cancer treatments.



MNCCI Breast Nurse Jane Kelly said the Coffs Harbour Lymphoedema team was thrilled to be able to offer the LymphaTouch therapy to patients, in addition to existing treatments, which improve symptoms.

“We are so grateful to Olivia and to the Sawtell junior rugby league community for their efforts in improving treatment options for our patients,” said Jane.

“This device significantly enhances our options for treating lymphoedema, providing better quality of life for our patients and reducing the risk of serious infections and other complications.

“Thank you doesn’t seem sufficient, but we are truly grateful for the donation which will make a huge difference to many of our patients.”

In March this year, Olivia, a mother of two young boys who is also a patient at MNCCI, organised the inaugural Charity Shield Day between two junior rugby league clubs, the Sawtell Junior Panthers and Ballina Seagulls.

The family fun day raised more than $10,000 thanks to enthusiastic support from the Sawtell football community.

By Andrea FERRARI