Tanilba Bay tennis whiz Olivia prepares for regional and statewide tournaments

PRACTICE makes perfect is the motto for rising eleven-year-old Tanilba Bay tennis ace Olivia McLoughlin.

Since representing the Hunter region at the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association State Tennis Carnival in Albury earlier this year, a determined Olivia is putting in the hard work on court to keep developing her game.

Under the guidance of experienced Foreshore Tennis coach Kelly Wildon, the talented local product has blossomed into one of the State’s exciting young prospects.

With her outstanding work ethic and enormous potential with a tennis racquet, the future is looking bright for the Tanilba Bay Public School pupil.

Olivia, who was the lone girl player from Port Stephens on the Hunter team, told News Of The Area that she “learned so much from playing on the grass courts in Albury”.

“It was definitely an educational experience to play on grass and adapt to the different ball bounce,” revealed Olivia.

“There were so many top players at the Carnival and the grass courts were a lot harder to play on but I had a great time with my teammates and learned a lot,” she said.

“I managed a good singles win for the Hunter team which I’m very proud of,” Olivia added.

Planning ahead, Olivia will compete in local tournaments including the end of year Foreshore Tennis Closed Singles Championships – a tournament where she tasted success in 2022.

“I was lucky enough to win the Girls Singles (Yellow Ball) final last year and hopefully I can repeat that achievement but leading into the summer of tennis in 2024 and beyond I aim to compete in more regional and statewide events,” said Olivia.

“I’m still training a few days a week with Kelly as well as group lessons here at my home courts at Tilligerry Tennis Club and my game has improved so much,” she quipped.

“At my home courts we have both synthetic grass and also a new hardcourt to train on which is ideal for tournament lead up practice,” Olivia added.

The boom junior revealed that she always looks forward to tennis camps during the school holidays that are run by Foreshore Tennis Head coaches James Bellette and the well credentialed Wildon.

“I have made lots of new friends there and it’s so much fun and I enjoy helping out the younger kids that are learning to play tennis,” said Olivia.

“Recently I grabbed an opportunity to help out Foreshore Tennis as an umpire at our local tennis club with district playoffs for the Todd Woodbridge Cup where four of our local primary schools competed,” she mentioned.

“I love helping younger kids with their tennis as it’s such an awesome sport to get into,” Olivia added.

