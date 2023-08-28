Community invited to try Little Athletics

FOR many Australians their first foray into competitive sports is through the Little Athletics program.

It promotes physical activity, health, develops key motor skills and is fun for the whole family.

The Port Stephens Little Athletics Club (PSAC) is inviting families and children to come along on Monday 18 September at 5:30pm at Dick Burwell Oval Nelson Bay and give it a try.

Chontelle Grecian and her family are a part of their local Little Athletics club.

”Little Athletics has a session for everyone, plus the weekly sausage sizzle means family dinner is sorted!” she said.

The Port Stephens club is one of the fastest growing Little Athletics clubs in NSW, with an increase of enrolments in 2023 by 65 percent.

From beginners to more experienced athletes, the club provides the opportunity to learn new skills and is also a platform for those who want to excel in their athletics competition.

Last season saw seven of the club’s athletes compete at the state championships, with two members from Little A’s, and two senior club members, qualifying to represent NSW at National level.

PSAC athlete Summah Harrison is currently the NSW U18 women’s 100m champion.

She finished fourth fastest at the Australian Track and Field Championships 2023, and was part of the gold medal winning NSW Women’s relay team.

“It is our hope not only for the kids to have fun, but to give each of our Little Athletes the opportunity to be able to strive to do their best,” she said.

The support of our local businesses is important to achieve these goals.

For more information please contact Michelle Han on portstephensathletics@gmail.com or Chontelle Grecian on 0406 039 877.

By Marian SAMPSON