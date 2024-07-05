Taylors Beach dance studio takes out national award



COMPLETE Performing Arts and Classical Coaching (PACC) at Taylors Beach has been recognised as the Diversity and Inclusivity Champion in the 2024 Ready Set Dance Awards.

The awards are an opportunity to recognise the tremendous hard work, effort, determination and achievements of eligible Ready Set Dance locations.



The Ready Set Dance program is a preschool curriculum that is taught in over 400 dance studios across Australia, New Zealand and North America.

Supported by early childhood specialists, the programs have been developed so preschoolers can enjoy the magic of dance whilst simultaneously reaching development milestones.

Complete PACC is in its sixth year of operation, opening its doors in 2019.

The studio is run by directors Madelyn Comley and Heather Perry-Comley.

Their passion for dance and these programmes has seen them win three Ready Set Dance awards in six years.

Principal and senior teacher Madelyn Comley trained in full-time classical ballet from the age of fifteen to eighteen in Sydney.

After completing a Diploma of Elite Performance and considering offers from overseas ballet schools and companies, and adding a scholarship position training in commercial dance, Ms Comley decided opening her own dance school was where her heart truly lay.

The studio’s wide range of classes reflect its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“A wide range of classes are available for students aged from eighteen months to eighteen years of age, as well as a ‘Dancing Queens/Kings’ class for [dancers] over 60 years which has proved to be popular and engaging, bringing the house down every year at Complete PACC’s end of year concerts,” Ms Comley said.

“This wide range of dancers brings the studio much joy and increases the feeling of inclusiveness that Complete PACC pride themselves on.”

