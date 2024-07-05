Rotary Club of Salamander Bay Golf Day supports locals in need



AFTER a hiatus the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay has seen the return of a golf day to support its fundraising efforts.

Proceeds from the event held at Nelson Bay Golf Club will go to charities supporting the homeless and victims of domestic and family violence.



“Our main objective is to capture charities that are small and slip under the radar,” the group’s outgoing President, Rita Murray, told News Of The Area.

“Charities that don’t receive grants because of their size, but the work they do is equally as important as the work done by larger charities.”

The club has recently reached out to the community to help them to identify where the need is strongest.

The fundraising golf day went off without a hitch, with the fine weather a definite bonus.

32 players took to the course, with an additional 73 members of the community attending the lunch.

“It was a tremendous effort by the Rotary Club, one that hopefully will be replicated again and again,” Rita said.

“This could not have been as successful without the support of the community.”

The players took on the theme of ‘Colourful’ and dressed accordingly.

“I am sure the Bay Birdies – David Betell, Peter Bell, Christine Carey and Alison Duxbury – would have been in the running for a most colourful prize,” Rita said.

First place was taken out by the Par Tee team, consisting of Sam Ingham, Jarrod Black, Hamish McQueen and Michael Vam.

In second was the M & M’S team of Kerry Morrison, Kevin Morrison, Ray Mathews, and Caroline Mathews.

Team Hubba – Frank Vandruten, Col Couper, Brian Dombkins and Laurie Nolan – took out third place.

“A special thanks to the Nelson Bay Golf Club and Restaurant staff for their efforts,” Rita said.

“Lunch was fabulous thanks to Sevva and Tanya.

“Thanks also to Bay FM 100.9 FM for advertising the function.

“Special thanks goes to our gold sponsors – Pure Property Management, Port Stephens Toyota, My Kitchen Hub, and Anna Bay Tavern – and all the other businesses that supported the event.

“Without them there would not be such a successful fundraiser,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON