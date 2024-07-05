Hunter River High School Students Cattle Show Win



HARD work is paying off for the Hunter River High School (HRHS) Cattle Show Team, returning from the Maitland, Newcastle, Gresford and Upper Hunter Shows with outstanding results.

The team meets during break Monday to Thursday, providing students from different year groups the opportunity to refine their animal handling skills, and develop knowledge around the feeding of grain rations and the preparation of exhibiting cattle at local and regional shows.



On Tuesday afternoons they refine their cattle showing skills, learning how to prepare, parade and judge cattle.

This opportunity is open to any student attending the school.

“We are fortunate to have four new members in Year 7, all who have learnt so much in a short time,” said Karina Chambers, Community Liaison Officer at Hunter River High School.

“These students have been guided by the more experienced students who have demonstrated patience and care when passing on their knowledge.”

From the beginning of the 2024 school year the team has represented HRHS at the Maitland, Newcastle, Gresford and Upper Hunter Shows.

“Congratulations to all members of the team who returned with outstanding results,” Ms Chambers said.

“Hunter River High School was awarded Best Presented School at the 2024 Newcastle Show.”

Students are now working on handling and breaking in some heifers generously lent to the school by A and I Ziemba.

These heifers will form part of the school’s Artificial Insemination (AI) program.

“Thanks also to Bonnieview Square Meaters who have lent the school three heifers who will also be part of the AI program,” Ms Chambers said.

“The offspring will be donated to the school to start its own ‘Square Meater Stud’,” she said.

Students have also begun working on animals donated to the school by A and I Ziemba, P and A Lilley, T Perram and Boambee Angus in preparation for the Singleton Show and Beef Bonanza in October.

By Marian SAMPSON