Tea Gardens mural holds many hidden stories



THE MURAL on Marine Drive, Tea Gardens, has taken on a life of its own as it nears completion through the passionate painting of the august volunteer artists of the Myall River Art Walk Group (MRAWG).

Observant pedestrians may spot surreptitious details that harken to stories, both local and personal, such as a tiny native sugar-glider on the ‘gents’ landward wall.



The river-side pays tribute to ‘Socks’, the lovely, peaceful female dingo who often basked in the afternoon sun along Tuloa Avenue during the 2021 lockdowns; her friendliness and grace helped many in that trying time.

“When Chez was painting her, another dingo visited to watch, as if giving her his seal of approval,” Uncle Denis of the Worimi Reference Group told NOTA.

“My Uncle Charlie – once a Worimi elder – his ashes were spread on the river rocks nearby.

“Aunt Shirley comes up whenever she can with two beers, tips one in the water for Uncle Charlie, enjoys the other, and every time a pelican comes to sit in the water near her,” explained Aunty Fran.

Charlie’s Pelican has been immortalised in the corner of the Black Cockatoo wall, nearest that spot.

New stories have started, too, like when young Olivia got to take part in the painting during a walk with her grandparents.

“She was absolutely delightful and helpful, and her grandfather since told us she hasn’t stopped talking about how she got to help paint a mural in Tea Gardens,” MRAWG artist Chez Rands told NOTA.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their positive comments, support from community, coffees, water, chocolates to keep us going, and even an umbrella lent to us for sun cover, as we finished it off,” MRAWG artist Jeanette Hart said.

“Uncle Denis and Auntie Fran have been amazing support, helping with the step-ladder and keeping company, helping with details.

“Clare’s part (the feature Black Cockatoo) remains to be finished, then we are going to put a commemorative plaque up and call it done.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE