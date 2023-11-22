52 Alexander Street, Bulahdelah is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

52 Alexander Street, Bulahdelah

Price: $695,000

INTRODUCING this stunning three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 52 Alexandra Street, Bulahdelah.

This beautiful two-storey home, perfect for owner occupiers and investors alike, is nestled amidst nature’s beauty and boasts an impressive 1518 square metre land size.

Step inside to discover a contemporary style property featuring a cathedral ceiling with skylights, allowing an abundance of natural light to fill the open plan living, lounge and dining area.

The gourmet galley style kitchen is complete with a pantry, dishwasher and is complemented by air conditioning and a combustion fire for ultimate comfort.

The main bedroom offers an ensuite, walk-in robe and back veranda access, offering stunning views of Alum Mountain.

The other two bedrooms come with built-in wardrobes, while the spacious bathroom includes a bath, shower and a second toilet.

Additional features include an internal laundry, three stairway access points, wide front and back verandas, and a built-in lift for manual handling on the front veranda.

The property also provides ample parking with a 9m x 6m Colorbond double car garage, four parking spaces, a water tank, and a chicken coop.

Enjoy the level fenced yard with front and rear lane access, an undercover BBQ area and manicured gardens providing a stress-free environment.

Conveniently located within walking distance to the CBD, this property is a perfect blend of tranquillity and convenience.

Contact John Rumble (0425 289 200) today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.