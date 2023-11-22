Inaugural Rotary Writing Competition a success



THE region’s inaugural Rotary Writing Competition has been hailed a huge success, with Tomaree Public School student Tina Benson being crowned the first prize winner.

Working together, the Rotary Clubs of Medowie-Williamtown and Salamander Bay proposed a Junior Schools Writing Competition to the schools on the Tomaree Peninsula.



Following a positive response from several of the schools, the decision was made to go ahead with the proposal.

“Six schools participated and the clubs were delighted to receive over 150 stories from the junior schools,” Helen Ryan, past District Governor of Rotary and member of the Medowie-Williamtown Rotary Club, told News Of The Area.

The topic chosen for the competition was ‘Finding a Treasure in my Backyard’.

“We were very fortunate to have the Tomaree Writers Group agree to do the judging, which turned out to be an enormous task considering the number of entries,” Helen said.

The Rotary Clubs purchased vouchers from Harry Hartog’s bookstore in Greenhills for the three main prizes and the four Highly Commended entries.

The school from whom the winning student came also received a voucher to purchase a book for their library.

The winners were announced at Pacific Dunes Greenhouse on 8 November, with over 150 people attending the event.

“The winner of the competition, who was very excited to receive her prize, was Tina Benson from Tomaree Public School.

“Certificates of appreciation were given to all the students who wrote stories and we really appreciated the assistance Colorfast provided with these.”

Rotary Presidents David Fisher and Rita Murray thanked the local schools and teachers for their assistance and especially recognised the support of Port Stephens Council and Mayor Ryan Palmer in assisting with a financial grant for the program.

By Marian SAMPSON