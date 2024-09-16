Tea Gardens Soccer Club season comes to an end



FOLLOWING a cancellation of training last Thursday due to rain, the final round of the 2024 Tea Gardens Soccer Club season was played on Saturday, 14 September in perfect conditions.

In the Minis grade (5,6,7yrs), game 1 refereed by George was between the Myall Lakes Butchers Port Jackson Sharks and the Lofty Cranes Shovel Nose Sharks.

The game ended with 8-1 to the Port Jackson Sharks.

George refereed game 2 as well between the Aussie Roofing & Guttering Reef Sharks and the Hawks Nest Golf Club Wobbegong Sharks, with the Wobbegongs’ taking home the win with a 3-0 scoreline.

Our popular “Hook N, Cook Player of the Day” vouchers were awarded to Isla Farmer, Lisa Franks, Hugo Barker and Beau Johnstone.

In game 1 in the Midis grade (8,9,10 yrs) the Tea Gardens Auto Electrics Hammerheads Sharks came up against the Ray White Real Estate Bull Sharks, who just managed to stay in front two goals to one when Karen blew the full-time whistle.

Karen also refereed game 2, which was a close match between the Mumms on Myall Grey Nurse Sharks and the Myall Pharmacy Mako Sharks in a close thriller that had the players and spectators totally enthralled until the very end.

3-2 was the end score in the Gray Nurses’ favour.

The proud recipients of our “Hook N Cook Player of The Day” vouchers were James Howard, Nelson Ford, Harris Ford, Xavier Jordaan and Jaxon Phillips.

Next week is our 2024 Presentation Day with a couple of friendly games for the kids, a free sausage sandwich for every registered player, trophy presentations, coffee van, Jumbo slide, face painting and a magic show with Super Hubert (proudly sponsored by Woody’s Nursery).

Thank you to our committee, referees, canteen and BBQ team, parent helpers and volunteers who have all put in to ensure the 2024 season was a success.

By Shayne REYNOLDS

