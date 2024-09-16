Advertising Feature: An option for every couple at the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens



WITH so many beautiful locations, there is a space to suit every wedding couple at the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens.

“Come and view our Rotunda on the Eucalyptus Lawn for a more formal or traditional wedding, our Water Lily pond and Fountain Area or Waterfall Garden for a smaller ceremony,” a spokesperson for the Gardens told NOTA.

“Our newest area is the Palm Garden and our most popular site is the Bush Chapel but there are lots of other options.

“Receptions can also be arranged in our Pavilion or Banksia /Garden Room.”

Elopement packages are now available for an intimate service of up to twelve people.

Photo sessions only can also be arranged.

“You are welcome to come and look around,” the Gardens team said.

“As a bonus, it will be satisfying for you to know that you have helped contribute to the upkeep of these amazing community-run Gardens.”

For further information contact events@huntergardens.org.au or phone 4987 1655.

Wedding packages can be viewed at www.huntergardens.org.au.

