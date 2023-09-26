Tea Gardens Women Bowling Club

TUESDAY 19th September: RSL Pairs Trophy Day, 32 members participated, a random draw for teams, format for play 3 games of 3 bowls Pairs usually each game is 10 ends but due to the hot weather conditions games were reduced to 7 ends. Winners on the day winning all 3 of their games were Lyn Nightingale and Ingrid Luck and the runners up were Maryanne Cuss and Lynne Green with 2 wins and a draw. Many thanks to the Tea Gardens RSL Sub Branch for sponsoring this annual event as they have done for over twenty years now and thanks to their President Mal Motum for presenting the prizes to the winners and finally thanks also to Tony Butler from TGMBC for umpiring.

Thursday 21st September: Social bowls played format for play 2 games of 3 bowls Triples, Jean Glover “swinger lead” and a game of Pairs “2, 4 , 2 bowls all games 12 ends. Deb Gardener, Loretta Baker and Dale Winter led all the way and defeated Vicky McMillan, Dorothy Thompson and Lynne Green 15 v 8. Jean Glover, Carol Hayden and Ingrid Luck annihilated Jean, Precy Swaddling and Lynda Richards 17 v 4. The Pairs was a closer contest the winners here were Chrissy Buddle and Sandra Leisemann 11 v Lyn Nightingale and Karen Green 8. The winners on the day winning with the highest margin were Jean, Carol and Ingrid. Our bowling numbers were down for Thursday as TGWBC had two teams entered NDWBA Fours Competition, well done to Dawn May, Irene Roberts, Judi Polak and Dawn Jones at the 18th end were drawn 15 all against a strong Alder Park team , hence another end to be bowled our ladies losing 16 v 15. Our other team Sheila Rattray, Jeanette Emmett, Bette Saillard and Robyn Webster confronted a team from Soldiers Point that have previously been state winners, unfortunately they proved to be a much strong team and had a convincing win against our team.

Coming events: Wednesday 27th September TGWBC have a number of teams entered in Bulahdelah Bowling Club Queen of the Mountains Competition, hopefully good news following that. TGWBC Club Championship Major Pairs Round 1 Thursday 28th September.

By Lynda RICHARDS