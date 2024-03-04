Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club



NEWCASTLE District Women’s Bowling Association (NDWBA) Pennant Season commenced on Thursday 1st February and was completed on Tuesday 27th March. This year TGWBC entered 2 Grade 3 sides, a “side” consists of 2 teams of four bowlers, points are allocated for winning your game plus the scores combined on a Master Board.

During this 4-week period of Pennants social bowls continued for our other members but unfortunately this year availability to bowl was interrupted by weather conditions or lack of numbers to bowl, there was an at home competition and winners of this will be announced.

More regarding Pennants Grade 3 was split into 2 Sections 5 teams in each, sides bowled against each other twice.

Tea Gardens Blue side bowled against Cardiff, Nelson Bay, Merewether and Soldiers Point Yellow unfortunately despite their “never say die” bowling they were not winners at the end of the season. Well done to the team of Irene Roberts, Jeanette Emmett, Jean Glover and Bette Saillard and to Lynda Richards, Ingrid Luck/Judi Polak, Deyonne Page and Dale Winter on being selected to represent our Club. Soldiers Point Yellow and Nelson Bay both ended on 25.5 points Soldiers Point Yellow ultimately being declared the winners “total shots for and against Soldiers Point had a 19-point shot difference and Nelson Bay 17. Tea Gardens White side went to battle against New Lambton, Beresfield, Soldiers Point Blue and Stockton and the good news here they won their Section scoring a massive 34 points, a stupendous result. Runners Up were New Lambton with 21 points, hence TGWBC White Pennant side will be competing in the Post Sectional Play Offs to be held at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club on Monday 4th March.

Hopefully I will be reporting a win for TGWBC in the next issue of the NOTA

By Lynda RICHARDS