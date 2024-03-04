Tea Gardens Hawks Nest fishers take on Shield Challenge



FISHING Clubs from either side of the Myall Estuary competed in the inaugural Shield Challenge on the weekend of 23-25 February, a twin-town rivalry of anglers from Tea Gardens Country Club Fishing Club and Hawks Nest Fishing Club.

Starting from 4pm on the Friday, registered anglers took to the water to try to catch ‘the big one’, and gain ultimate glory for their club and side of the Singing Bridge.

“Whilst the weather was not in our favour, everyone had a great time out fishing,” Melissa McKeough from the Tea Gardens Country Club Fishing Club told NOTA.

Many new stories about ‘the one that got away’ were spawned over the weekend, and a few older yarns were shared at the weigh-in at noon on Sunday.

Alex Thrift, from the Tea Gardens club, brought in a monster jewfish, topping 26.5kg, convincingly clearing the competition for the men’s section, while the runner-up was none other than Alex’s Grandfather, Billy Thrift.

The ladies section was equally well-contested, and was won hook, line, and sinker by Tea Gardens’ Megan Markham, with runner-up Brenda Edwards from the Hawks Nest club.

The junior section was also off the hook, and was taken out by Hawks Nest’s Jobe Harris, and the runner-up was Tea Gardens’ Isla McKeough.

“Once the official weigh in and presentation was done, everyone from both clubs enjoyed a scrumptious lunch catered by the Tea Gardens Fishing Club,” Ms McKeough said.

The final points tally awarded the inaugural shield to the Tea Gardens Fishing Club, but the Hawks Nest side will be back for another cast of the lines soon enough, as there are plenty more fish in the sea.

“We are all looking forward to next year’s challenge, which will be hosted by Hawks Nest Fishing Club.

“Lovely to see two clubs coming together in such a fun yet competitive environment, well done gents, ladies, and juniors.”

