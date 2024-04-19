Tennis lovers rejoice in Stuarts Point



IN January 2023, Kevin Anderson, the then Minister for Lands and Water, visited Stuarts Point to announce the provision of more than $163,000 to upgrade the town’s tennis precinct, including the building of a new club house, news which was well received by the community.

Now, after the long-awaited refurbishments, the courts are open for action.



Located on the junction of Marine Parade and Ocean Avenue, bookings, equipment and access to the facility remains available via the Friendly Grocer store, adjacent to the courts.

Crown Lands, through their Crown Reserves Improvement Fund, and Kempsey Shire Council, co-funded the project which involved the demolition of the former unsafe and derelict club house, replacing it with a new purpose-built clubhouse, henceforth to be known as ‘The Tennis Hub’, with upgraded facilities, including a kitchenette, improved stormwater drainage and upgraded court lighting to LED lights to enable night tennis to be played.

“The Stuarts Points community played an instrumental role in gaining funding for the tennis club upgrade, with the Stuarts Point Hall Committee and the Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO) having worked overtime in advocating for the importance of this project,” a Kempsey Shire Council spokesperson said.

Stuarts Point Community Hall Committee member Des Breust informed NOTA, “We are pleased to be reappointed as managers of the upgraded Stuarts Point Tennis Courts.

“With new and improved facilities, the Committee is keen to promote tennis in the area to enhance social activity, wellbeing, community spirit, and foster youth involvement.

“During May we will be holding drop-in information sessions at the courts, where interested people can have a chat at their convenience.

“Dates and times to be advised shortly.”

Dedicated local Edith Chapman said tennis has a long history in Stuarts Point.

“There were so many great years of playing competition tennis here at the Point,” she said. “Women’s winter comps were played on Tuesdays, summer Friday nights and I think the men’s comp was on Wednesday nights, with mixed comps played.

“I helped with the children from the school for sport on Friday afternoons.

“There was always activity on our courts, and I do hope it can all happen again.

So many great athletes were here in Stuarts Point and God bless them, we now only have their great memories.”

An official launch is anticipated in late May 2024, but locals and visitors have been able to access the facilities from Friday 12 April, with the keys having been officially handed over to the Stuarts Point Hall Committee.

By Jen HETHERINGTON