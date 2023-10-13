The 110th Coffs Harbour Show in 2024 will celebrate old and new

COFFS Harbour Show will celebrate its 110th year anniversary with a new committee and a revised show date of 26 – 28 April 2024.

“We are very excited to be moving forward with a mix of young enthusiastic and older experienced members on the committee to hold a fabulous birthday-themed show in 2024,” President of the Coffs Harbour Show Society, Alice Rehwinkel told News Of The Area.



A previously mooted date for October 2023 became impossible to fulfill for this major event owing to complications with the supply of electricity and signing-off building works to the Showground’s new Exhibition Hall.

“Unfortunately, the inability to be sure of completion dates of available facilities made planning a 2023 Show too difficult, as areas of the Showground were essentially a building site with restricted access.

“Therefore we are happily anticipating a renovated Exhibition Hall and a solid working relationship with the Showground Management, who have been very supportive throughout this difficult time,” said Alice.

With the 110th year in mind the committee is keenly encouraging any locals who have memorabilia from past shows to share their treasures for a potential display of its history.

Alice introduces the new Show Society committee: Secretary Shannon Marsh, Treasurer Lorraine Tibbs, Vice President Rob Bradford, Assistant Secretary Jackie England and Assistant Treasurer John England.

“Our committee and Show Society members are a mix of seasoned knowledgeable and young enthusiastic members,” said Alice.

Looking at fresh ideas for the show, there are plans to celebrate the multiculturalism of Coffs Harbour with cooking demonstrations and entertainment.

A fresh emphasis on the agricultural events will see cattle, poultry, equestrian and other livestock shows and competitions.

Old favourites such as the Cat Fanciers competition and the ubiquitous wood chop will be back.

“The Coffs Harbour Show is delighted to once more be part of the Young Women Competition,” added Alice.

“We invite girls aged 12-25 to join us in this exciting endeavour.”

There will be a complimentary session dedicated to equipping participants with valuable skills in resume writing, public speaking, and interview techniques.

Following this, entrants will have the chance to showcase their newly acquired skills in a simulated interview setting.

Additionally, there will be an official event to introduce each participant to the local community.

As an added bonus, participants will gain an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at everything that unfolds during the Coffs Show.

The new committee thanks past sponsors and looks forward to continued sponsorship from local businesses.

Sponsorship packages will be available shortly.

In closing, the Coffs Harbour Show Society extends condolences to the family of Nan Cowling, a Patron of the Coffs Harbour Show, who passed away in September 2023.

To submit historical exhibits and ask any questions about the show, email the Coffs Harbour Show Society at coffsshow.secretary@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI