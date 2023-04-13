The Men’s Table come to Coffs Harbour

MEN in the Coffs Harbour region have a new place to meet and talk with the launch of the national grassroots not-for-profit group, The Men’s Table.

Working to overcome the stigma that “men don’t talk”, the Men’s Table creates a place for men to connect with other men, get stuff off their chest and talk about the highs and lows of their lives.



Commonly many men will catch up and have a bit of banter or a chat about the footy, but a Men’s Table is all about having a place where men can talk about real stuff and how they feel about it, said the organisers.

“We’ve had discussions with locals who felt it would be great to start a Table in Coffs,” NSW Regional Host Anthony Garnham told News Of The Area.

“We’re all mindful that towns further away from the big cities are challenged with support services, and social isolation is unfortunately on the rise among Australian men in regional areas.”

A Men’s Table has anywhere between eight and twelve men who meet once a month in the same place, at the same time, over an inexpensive meal for a couple of hours to talk and listen.

There are no fees, men just pay for their meal once a month, and the bonds of friendship and connection build naturally over time.

“It’s all about connection,” said Anthony.

“Men’s health and wellbeing is a real priority and we provide one avenue to support men with this peer-to-peer initiative.

“We’ve started over 100 Tables across the country and men come for all sorts of reasons, some are new to town and keen to widen their social circle, some are having a rough time and need a place to be able to talk without judgement.

“It can be really helpful to hear other men are going through similar things too.”

An introductory night, known by the organisation as an Entrée, will be held on Thursday, 20 April between 6.00pm – 8.30pm at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

“It’s a casual meal, a chance to meet other interested local men and learn how a Table works,” Anthony explained.

“Then men can decide if they’re keen to be a part of a local Table or not.

“It’s a community run thing; we provide support and guidelines, but the guys at the Table are the ones in charge, which is really important.”

Bookings are essential as seats are limited.

Visit www.themenstable.org/coffsharbour for more details and to register, or you can call Anthony on 0411 311 214.

By Andrea FERRARI