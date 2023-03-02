The origins of the Summer Beach Hop

TEN years ago, Coffs Harbour played host to Wintersun, a retro music festival.

The event ran twice in Coffs but was later deemed not viable by the organisers, who quietly disbanded it before moving on.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Sitting quietly on the sidelines were event organisers John Logan Entertainment (JLE), who couldn’t believe such a great concept had met its demise.

At the time, JLE were providing a range of events aimed at a younger market.

One day the penny dropped.

“What if you are over fifty? What are we doing for that market?” John Logan asked himself.

“I had been traipsing all over Australia and New Zealand looking for buskers and playing the fancy outdoor concert promoter when I realised we had an opportunity here that was too good to pass up,” John said.

However, it would take a further five years before they had the infrastructure and support to make it work.

The real opportunity came about when the Jetty Foreshores was redeveloped and JLE saw the possibilities

the grassed area with the circular paths offered.

“So, in 2019 the Summer Beach Hop was born,” John said.

As has been documented previously, the event has had its challenges but this year it has been extended to

four events over two days on March 18 and 19, thanks to the support of Coffs Coast Kia.

Organisers were also excited to announce earlier this week they have just secured popular Gold Coast entertainer Tommy Memphis, who will perform on the Saturday afternoon between 4pm and 6pm in a free event at the C.ex Club. The Drive Ins will headline the Sunday event and the Coffs Coast Lindy Hop and Julie Ross Dance Studio Dancers will also be featured over the weekend.

The event schedule is:

Saturday 18/3 Jetty Foreshores – Bad Sneakers Duo – 10am-12 midday – Free

Saturday 18/3 CEX Coffs Auditorium– Tommy Memphis 4pm – 6pm – Free

Saturday 18/3 CEX Coffs Auditorium – Forever Olivia Concert 8pm – Ticketed event

Sunday 19/3 Harbourside Markets – Drive Ins Band – Dancers and more.