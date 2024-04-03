The Probus Club of Nelson Bay closes



AFTER 45 years the Probus Club of Nelson Bay is closing.

The announcement comes after ‘falling numbers’ according to publicity officer Ken Shadler.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The club was the first Probus Club on the Tomaree Peninsula and started in October 1979,” Mr Shadler told News Of The Area.

“It was the second club established outside of the Sydney metropolitan area.”

“There were eight Probus clubs on the Peninsula at the peak. Now there are only four clubs.”

Mr Shadler said, “Our club had many activities and were all well attended.”

“Our biggest activity was the coach trips & cruises.”

The club’s two most important ‘dine out’ events were its Christmas and the Change-over luncheon.

The last official meeting was held on 21 March 2024.

