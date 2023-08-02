Three Christmas-in-July events celebrated at The Garden Eatery in Tea Gardens

CHRISTMAS has come three times already, with a trio of events coinciding at Tea Gardens Country Club’s The Garden Eatery on 27, 29 and 30 July.

A magical mid-year Christmas was had by many as the punctilious kitchen elves served up a traditional Christmas roast, with prawn cocktails and warm brandy custard pudding to finish off.



The three events came by happy happenstance, as the long-loved tradition of enjoying a more winter-centric Christmas experience brought them all to the Tea Gardens Country Club’s award-winning restaurant.

The first was a special-order occasion held by the Forster Probus Club, members of which drove all the way to Tea Gardens, their feast enhanced by the magical illusions of magician JD and his world of magic.

The Forster visitors were wowed by JD’s endless ropes, de-materialising doves, and pun-laden banter, all underpinning a professional and enthralling sleight-of-hand – and even some behind-the-scenes insights.

The second Christmas was held for the Karuah Motor Yacht Club, members of which journeyed from down the highway to enjoy a spread fit for a commodore and his many mates.

The third day of Christmas saw not French hens, but towering elves, with the stilt-walking talents of Ashleigh and Eliza from Bizarre Haus, a fresh entertainment group hailing from Stroud.

The Bizarre Haus stilt-elves spread seasons’ joy beyond the Eatery, throughout the Country Club and into the pleasantly unseasonable summery weather outside.

In its third year as an annual event at The Garden, a “chance to do something fun and different” according to owner Jenny, and rightly so – the NSW calendar experiences a dearth of public holidays between June and October, a situation that deserves some festive brightness cast upon it.

Luckily, several clubs, including Tea Gardens Country Club, VIEW and others have harnessed the Christmas in July concept this year, and the weather even turned to summer to underscore the occasion, at least for the day.

By Thomas O’KEEFE