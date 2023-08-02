Retirement in grandeur

ADDRESS: 8 Boston St, Tea Gardens

CATEGORY: Four bedroom house, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage

LAND: 500 square metres

PRICE: On application



POSITIONED between the shopping and medical centres and the Myall River this home has a great floorplan for those looking to “retire” to the area.

This four-bedroom home is designed for low maintenance living in Tea Gardens.

The brick & tile exterior of this “Beechwood – Castle Cove” designed home is constructed to ensure longevity with minimal upkeep.

Upon entering the home, you are greeted by an open-concept living area that seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining, and further living spaces.

Large bay windows and sliding glass doors allow for ample natural light and provide stunning views of the coastal landscape.

The kitchen is designed with low maintenance in mind, offering plenty of storage space.

The ‘island’ serves as a central gathering point for family and friends, as well as doubling as a breakfast bar.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a cozy, yet functional family room, ideal for relaxing and unwinding after a day spent outdoors and connects seamlessly to the outdoor yard space.

The master bedroom is located at the rear of the home, offering privacy and convenience.

It features a spacious walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with a large shower.

Three additional bedrooms, all with closets and large windows, are there to capture the light.

These bedrooms share a well-appointed bathroom with a bathtub and separate shower.

The home also includes a laundry room with built-in storage and a utility sink.

Additionally, a two-car garage provides ample space for parking and storage.

The outdoor space flows from the kitchen and family areas.

This undercover area would comfortably seat a family of 10.

Enjoy the well-thought-out gardens, including a beautiful sasanqua camelia hedge for privacy

A small lawn area is ideal for children or pets to play and there is direct access through a rear gate to Admiralty Reserve, where the children can play a game of backyard cricket.

This also offers the convenience of rear access.

A paved utility area and a double garage with internal access complete this home. Extras include air conditioning, ceiling fans and solar panels for power.

Overall, this four-bedroom home offers a low-maintenance lifestyle in a great location.

Its thoughtful layout makes it the perfect retreat for those seeking a relaxed and hassle-free living experience on the coast.