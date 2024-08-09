Tomaree High and Landcare combine for bush regeneration partnership



THE Tomaree High School Environmental Action Team and Landcare Soldiers Point-Salamander Bay have combined to regenerate local bushland areas.

Around 100 native plants were planted along Seaview Crescent and Johnny’s Well at Soldiers Point.



Weeding and mulching was also carried out by the volunteer team.

This area is adjacent to Bannisters and is a well used koala corridor.

The plants were chosen from two native plant nurseries: Ngioka (Port Stephens Council) and Hunter Indigenous Plants.

Jo-Ann Williams of Tomaree High School told News Of The Area, “We want to say a big thank you to the amazing volunteers from Landcare for sharing their knowledge with students about weeds and bush regeneration and to send a special shout out to Bannisters Port Stephens and Cheeky Dog who supported by providing refreshments for the volunteers.”

“Thank you to Bill from Coastline Horticultural for supporting the project by providing a trailer for rubbish removal. “The volunteers filled the trailer!” she said.

The planting coincided with National Tree Day which is Australia’s largest community tree planting and nature care event.

By Marian SAMPSON