Toormina low-maintenance living

Address: 1/6 Corambara Crescent, Toormina

Price: $349,000 – $379,000

Beds: 2 Bath: 1

THIS two-bedroom, level unit that was renovated a few years ago offers low-maintenance living in a convenient location within walking distance to Toormina Shopping Centre and is only a short drive to Sawtell’s stunning beaches, cafes, and shops.

The property features easy-care, timber-look vinyl flooring throughout the combined generous living and dining area, which flows to the kitchen located at the rear of the unit.

The classic white kitchen includes an electric oven with cooktop, tiled, white splashback and beautiful stone benchtops.

Located off the hallway you will find two carpeted bedrooms, both have mirrored built-in wardrobes and are separated by the renovated bathroom with shower, vanity, and toilet.

There are six units in total at the complex, with a shared laundry and storage shed located at the rear for the residents as well as clothesline facilities.

For those looking for an investment opportunity, the home has a potential rental return of $350-$360 per week.

Agent: Kim McGinty and Chris Hines;

Mobile: (Kim) 0432 953 796 and (Chris) 0439 667 719.