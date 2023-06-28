Safety Beach Women’s Golf

THE winter weather has been beautiful and Safety Beach golf course is looking a picture which makes it easy for 27 ladies to turn out for the Stableford Shootout Qualifier played on Tuesday 20th. Overall winner was Kim Batty with 41 great points, runner-up Marian Brading 36 pts on c/b from Lyn Reilly and 3rd runner-up Julie Castle 35 pts on c/b.

NTP 4th Robyn Brindle, 5th Merryl Kyburz, 7th Kim Batty and 11th Laurie Pilon. Rose Morrow won the raffle.

July is fast approaching and main games of the month are to be Monthly Medal and Veterans Ball comp, a 3 person Ambrose Breast Cancer Day Fund Raiser, 27 Hole Foursomes Championship round, Mixed Foursomes 27 hole Championship and a Shootout Qualifier. Intermingled with 9 hole Medley Wine and Dine comp playable over the week and Pro Terry’s 9 hole 2 Person Ambrose Medley on Thursday. Call in and book with Terry for his weekly program or book a lesson or two with him, check out his range of clothing and equipment or enter your name on invitations to visit other clubs which are pinned on our notice board. Golf is a wonderful game so don’t miss out on lots of fun.

By Marilyn ELY