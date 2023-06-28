Flamenco To Excite Bellingen

MODERN flamenco music and more await patrons of 5 Church Street, Bellingen on July 15 when Damian Wright, an ARIA nominated flamenco guitarist, will perform.

He recently released his debut album “Shifting Sands” (ABC Music) and it was The Sydney Morning Herald’s ‘Pick of the week’ where it was described as “Glorious guitar playing”.

Mr Wright received a development grant from the Australian Arts Council, in 2010, to study flamenco guitar in Spain with Pepe Justicia, where he spent five years.

He was invited to perform as a solo artist at the Rajasthan International Folk Festival in India and, in 2016, performed at the Shanghai Fringe Festival, in China.

His ensemble, Bandaluzia, was invited to perform at the biannual Adelaide International Guitar Festival curated by Slava Grigoryan (who has performed at SWIFF) and he was a soloist at The Sydney International Guitar festival in 2017 and 2018.

Bandaluzia was awarded “The Pick Of the Sydney Fringe” at The Sydney Fringe Festival and performed to a sold-out Sydney Opera House Concert Hall as an invited artist to TEDX, Sydney, 2014.

Bandaluzia has also headlined the International Gypsy Music Festival, Sydney, the Global Carnival and is on Musica Viva’s national touring program.

Mr Wright has recorded with other ensembles on ABC/Universal and Jazzgroove Records and his compositions have been played on ABC radio national and ABC Classic FM.

He said, “As well as playing, I’ll talk a little bit about each piece, the history of flamenco guitar and the different styles of playing.

“I hope people appreciate the opportunity to hear flamenco guitar on its own,” he said.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.trybooking.com/CJDNE

By Andrew VIVIAN