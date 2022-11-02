Top tipples raise $12,000 for Can Do Cancer Trust

CAN DO Cancer Trust raised more than $12,000 at its second annual Brewers at the Beach event on Sunday, 30 October at Jetty Beach House.

100-plus people came together fundraising for the patients and their families of the North Coast Cancer Institute while showcasing the very talented brewers, winemakers and distillers of the Coffs Coast.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The event delivered delicious beverages from a number of the Coffs Coast’s award winning producers – Emerald Island Distillery, Two Tails Wines, Woopi Brewing Co, Critters Distillery and King Tide Brewing.

The auctioneer for the event was Chris Hines from Unrealestate, the major event sponsor and Can Do Cancer Trust Trustee.

Chris told News Of The Area, “A fantastic afternoon was shared by all, the ultimate Sunday session at the most iconic Coffs Coast location but most importantly everyone who attended came with the Can Do Cancer Trust front of mind and this was demonstrated by everyone’s incredible generosity throughout the event.”

Viv and Frans of Emerald Island Distillery jumped at the opportunity to be involved with the event.

Like so many, they have been very personally touched by cancer.

Doing their best to put their personal experience of cancer behind them, the distillers don’t talk about it often, however prior to building Emerald Island Distillery Frans was a patient at the Coffs Harbour Cancer Institute.

Frans received lifesaving treatment from the unbelievable oncology staff.

“No matter if you are old or young, everyone feels scared and vulnerable when receiving cancer treatment,” Frans told NOTA.

“The care and kindness we were shown during treatment, is something we will be forever grateful for.

“Supporting Can Do Cancer Trust is a privilege.”

Since attending the fundraiser, Viv and Frans have received four new medals for the distillery from the Australian Gin awards, with all four of their gins receiving recognition, with two silvers and two bronze medals.

Critters Distillery and King Tide Brewing have also recently received accolades at the Royal Melbourne Australian Distilled Spirits Awards and the Melbourne Royal Australian International Beer Awards respectively.

The Can Do Cancer Trust has raised in excess of $700,000 since its inception which has enabled them to support more than 1,100 patients and their families throughout their time at the North Coast Cancer Institute.

If you would like to make a donation to the trust or would like to know more about upcoming fundraisers visit www.candocancertrust.com.au/.

By Andrea FERRARI