Trail runners to descend on Hawks Nest



THE LAKES Trail Festival is Australia’s newest off road ultra running event, with endurance athletes set to arise en masse to traverse the Myall Coast this July.

Runners can compete in gruelling 100km, 70km, 50km or 30km event categories, while a 12km course is available for those wanting a shorter trail experience.

A 1km Lakes Kids run is offered for children.

“The LAKES Trail Festival is about self-discovery, the re-creation of a sense of adventure and encouraging exploration of the natural landscape,” said Richard Old from Fully Rad Adventures, the event organisers.

“It is about challenging runners, taking them to new places out of their comfort zone, while at the same time helping them learn more about themselves.

“It is about showcasing the stunning Myall Coast including its forests, beaches and lakes system.”

The race starts and finishes in Hawks Nest, taking runners along beaches, past lakes and through forests, tracking some of the most stunning coastal scenery in Australia.

“It has arguably the most beautiful half way point in Australia beside the beach at Seal Rocks, taking runners past the iconic lighthouse,” Richard said.

“This trail running experience will be unique as it combines coastal trails with forest tracks, sand dunes, beaches and rocky headlands, taking runners through remote wilderness areas.”

Entrants can run solo or in a team.

Solo runners can go for a quick run or test themselves all day in the ultimate 100km.

Teams of up to four can run the 100km course separated into four legs.

Teams of two can run the 50km.

Race weekend starts with rego on Friday 5 July and racing starting on Saturday 6 July 2024.

“This is a great time of year to go for a run,” said Richard.

“Temperature wise it will be cool at night but mild during the day and most likely dry – perfect running weather.”

The organisers, Fully Rad Adventures, are an outdoor adventure company who create unique events and experiences across Australia.

“Founded in 2012 our events span adventure racing and exploration, a kid’s obstacle course, trail running and urban adventures, all delivering an experience that is fun, rewarding and memorable.

“We’re suckers for the ‘let’s give it a crack’ excitement that comes with the unknown, and feel there is an element of magic in going on an adventure.”

Fully Rad Adventures have an insatiable appetite for the outdoors, as well as for inspiring people beyond their limits.

“Our focus is on opportunity and completion – not competition.

“Our aim is to delight through unexpected surprises and enable people to do their best – at whatever level that may be.

“We believe spending time exploring incredible places is good for the body, mind and soul.

“Our lives today are fast-paced, technology-packed bundles of busyness.

“Between work, the commute, taking care of the family, cooking and cleaning, watching television, connecting on social media, and more, we’re spending an average of 90 percent of our time sitting down indoors.

“This is not good and is having a negative impact on our physical and mental health.

“We believe it is time we unplugged, switched off the devices and stepped outside.”

Locals that want to run in the LAKES Trail Festival can use the code Local24 to get a discount on entry.

Fully Rad Adventures are also looking for volunteers and groups who can assist with the event in return for a donation.

