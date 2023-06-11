Treasure hunting on the Scotts Head Garage Sale Trail

THOUGH it was a wet and windy day on Sunday 4 June 2023, the team spirits of the participating Scotts Head Garage Sale Trail households were not dampened, nor the punters seeking thrifty deals on all manner of goods, from surfing/fishing gear, to textiles, furniture, tools/hardware and a great array of giveaways.

As an initiative of the Scotts Head Community Group, the Garage Sale Trail attracted over 20 registered households, spread throughout Scotts Head and Way Way as a way to encourage recycling and upcycling, reduce waste going to landfill and make some extra pocket money.



An online link to an interactive Google map made navigating the numerous sites an easy activity.

A spokesperson for the Scotts Head Community Group commented, “While the weather conditions weren’t kind to us, it was great to see locals and visitors traveling around Scotts Head to see what treasures could be found, all the while having a chat and a bit of fun.

“We encourage other local community groups in the Nambucca Valley and beyond to consider organising their own local mass garage sale events as they are a fun way to help do our bit to reduce the waste we all produce, and to get people out and about in their local areas.”

The Scotts Head Community Group are also focusing on an update of their Community Strategy, positing the question, ‘What actions can we take together to build a strong community?’.

Survey submissions are welcome via tinyurl.com/SHCG23.

By Jen HETHERINGTON