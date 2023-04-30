Triple M Rocks the Coffs Coast Footy

FOOTY talk now has another home with a partnership between Triple M Coffs Coast, Group 2 Rugby League and AFL North Coast hosted by the radio station’s ‘Moffee in the Morning’, Michael Moffatt.

The Coffs Coast Rugby League and AFL collaboration will help keep locals up to date with games and scores through the new show, Triple M Rocks the Footy.



Each Friday during the 2023 season, Triple M’s Moffee in the Morning will get the lowdown from Warren ‘Gilko’ Gilkinson at Group 2 Rugby League and Matt Crawley from AFL North Coast on the weekend’s games.

Then on Monday mornings just after 6:30am and 8:30am, Triple M will give listeners a full wrap of the weekend scores.

Moffee told News Of The Area, “I love Rugby League, and we have some great talent in the Group 2 competition so it’s great to be able to highlight that every week in the show.

“Gilko and Matt Crawley both know their stuff when it comes to the local AFL and Rugby League comps, so the more we can shine a light on it, the better it will be for our region.”

Triple M General Manager Luke Campbell said, “Triple M on the Coffs Coast lives and breathes footy, so it makes sense for both Rugby League and AFL locally to be at home on Triple M’s number one show.”

“Triple M and LiSTNR also has all the live NRL and AFL action covered with our call teams.

“On weekends, our NRL coverage on Triple M starts from 12pm every Saturday and Sunday, with some of the game’s biggest names – Gorden Tallis, Sterlo, Paul Kent, Ryan Girdler and Maroon – covering the big headlines and lead-up to the afternoon footy.

“And the great thing for our community is that with our free LiSTNR App, they can keep up to date with their footy anytime, anywhere.”

By Andrea FERRARI