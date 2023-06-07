Triumphant Strikers extend Women’s Division 2 lead to five points

TWO first half goals from Jayde Melville and one from Wulaaren Walker secured an impressive 3-0 victory for the Nambucca Strikers over the Coffs Coast Tigers last Saturday at Polwarth Drive.

The result extends the Strikers’ lead to five points at the top of the table in Women’s Division Two after seven matches.

“Right from the kick off Nambucca took the initiative and pushed forward, it wasn’t long until Jayde Melville opened her account with a well taken goal after a great team build up,” Strikers coach Rhys Jones told News Of The Area.

“Numerous opportunities went by the wayside as Nambucca consistently pushed their opponents.

“Defence was sound, midfield in control and forwards causing concerns to the Tigers’ back four.

“After relentless pressure, Melville struck again, with a well placed volley that crept in at the far post.”

The Strikers went into halftime with a 2-0 lead and defended resolutely in the second half.

“Nambucca dominance continued into the second half with some slick passing, running off the ball and relentless pressure.

“Speedster Wulaaren Walker constantly caused problems up front for the Tigers and after numerous close calls and hitting the woodwork, Wualaaren opened her Nambucca goal scoring account with a well taken goal making the score 3-0 to the visitors.”

Jones was pleased with the result and welcomed a week off for recovery.

“With such an inexperienced team we are still developing and we have identified some areas we need to work on.

“We needed players to play in new roles which showed the players’ commitment to the team.

“Our forwards led by Jayde Melville and Wualaaren Walker were a highlight.”

Nambucca now enjoy a mid-season week.

“This is a blessing in disguise for the team with players carrying injuries being able to rest and recuperate.”

The team’s next game is against the Orara Valley Dingoes on 17 June.

By David WIGLEY