Two Nambucca Strikers sides to contest Girls Under 14s Division Two Grand Final



IT’S a clash of colours and spirits as Nambucca Strikers Red prepare to face off against Nambucca Strikers Blue in the Grand Final of the Girls Under 14s Division Two.

The high-stakes showdown is set to take place at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Sunday, September 17 with a 1:15 pm kick off.

Nambucca Strikers Under-14s Girls Blue secured their ticket to the grand final after a thrilling victory over Woolgoolga in the elimination final last Saturday at Coronation Park in Nambucca.

Coaching coordinator Rhys Jones provided match insights into how the game unfolded.

“Playing with commitment and passion the team combined well all game, very tight in defence and competitive in midfield allowed the team to fully utilise their potent striker force.

“Strikers took an early lead through a fine individual effort for Jayda Croker.

“Woolgoolga then lifted their game and stretched the Strikers’ defence.

“It wasn’t too long after some sustained pressure that the visitors equalised.”

With the score finely poised at 1-1 at half time, coach Cheree Chapman emphasised concentration and control during the break.

“The second half saw the Strikers begin to move the ball around and this caused issues with Woolgoolga, allowing Nambucca players more freedom.

“Hard working midfielder Ruby Harply found some room and slotted the ball home to make the score 2-1 to the home team.

“Again Woolgoolga lifted and through some fine saves from Strikers goalkeeper Ava Chapman the young girls from Nambucca weathered the storm.

“With Ally Major dominating at the back, the team went on to push home their advantage with a third goal via Sophia Welsh to put the game beyond doubt,” Jones said.

The 3-1 victory for the Strikers Blue secures a finals berth against their friends at Nambucca Strikers Red.

Coach Cheree Chapman was over the moon with the team’s effort.

“Everyone played well, supported each other and never gave up .

“A great season for the club, having two teams in a grand final against each other, it will be a great game.

“Both teams have always had tough encounters this year with each other so it’s too close to make a call on this one,” Chapman said.

By David WIGLEY