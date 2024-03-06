Vale Trevor Ballangarry: Gumbaynggirr Elder and Nambucca Valley Councillor



GUMBAYNGGIRR Elder, local councillor and Nambucca Valley identity Trevor Ballangarry passed away peacefully on 1 March 2024.

Mr Ballangarry was elected to Nambucca Valley Council as a councillor in December 2021.



“A passionate and knowledgeable advocate for the recognition and preservation of Aboriginal culture and heritage, Cr Trevor was also passionate about ensuring opportunities for all Nambucca Valley residents through job creation and support for local businesses,” said Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban.

“Having worked in local government himself for more than 40 years he understood how local government works and he was a self-proclaimed expert on “bulldust” both in political terms and unsealed rural roads.

“He was a staunch advocate for the challenges faced by our many rural residents.”

With the undaunting support of his wife Janice, Mr Ballangarry’s contribution to the community extended far beyond his civic leadership as part of Nambucca Valley Council to include working with organisations such as the National Parks and Wildlife Service, various volunteer organisations, a directorship with the Community Transport Company and as a sports coach.

Mayor Hoban said Cr Ballangarry will be sadly missed by councillors and council staff.

Council’s flags are flying at half-mast as is the protocol for the passing of a respected and distinguished Australian citizen.

A funeral will be held at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Macksville on Friday 15 March 2024, commencing at 11 am.

Vale Trevor Ballangarry (12/08/1947 – 01/03/2024).