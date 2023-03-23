Variety Club 4WD Adventure sets out from Coffs

VARIETY – the Children’s Charity launches its latest major fundraiser in Coffs Harbour on Sunday 26 March.

The event is a six-day, 1,400km 4WD adventure setting out from Coffs Harbour Yacht Club, meeting at 8am for an 8.30am departure.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Around $120,000 in donations and spending will be injected into regional New South Wales and Queensland towns as the feel-good 4WD Adventure visits eleven key towns; starting in Coffs and finishing in Lamington National Park in Queensland.

“The Variety 4WD Adventure is a six-day, turn-key exploration taking 4WD vehicles off the bitumen and into the environment that they were built for; traversing granite outcrops, navigating river runs and chasing waterfalls, all for kids in need,” said a spokesperson for Variety.

“While taking the road less travelled, participants of the special feel-good adventure raise funds for children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability.”

The event showcases regional travel through stunning scenery, boutique accommodation, great local food, and wine and plenty of entertainment.

Gathering in Coffs, more than 35 4WDs will hit the road traveling north, motoring to Dalmorton and then Glen Innes where they will stay the first night.

For the next four days they make their way through Nymboi-Binderay National Park, Inverell Pioneer Village, Lockyer National Park, Condamine Gorge and River and O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat.

Arriving at Lamington National Park on Thursday 30 March, they will spend Friday exploring this natural paradise.

Each of the towns they stop in overnight will benefit from around $20,000 in tourism dollars, while kids and community groups in the vicinity can also look forward to around $25,000 in donations and equipment.

“We choose a new regional location every year, every event, or at least try to,” Rob Vincent, Variety’s Motoring Events Manager told News Of The Area.

“The specific route was chosen to look at areas we haven’t been to in a while.

“The Coffs Harbour region is arguably NSW’s most popular 4WD area and it’s generally a beautiful location.

“It’s such a welcoming environment, beautiful scenery, big enough to hold 100-plus people at our events, great local cafes and restaurants and somewhere our community is always looking forward to visit.”

Variety seeks to help all children attain their full potential, regardless of ability or background and in 2022 positively impacted the lives of over 32,000 children in NSW/ACT through granting almost $3 million through their grants, programs, experiences and scholarships.

More on the impact of Variety can be found at www.variety.org.au/nsw/ourimpact/.

By Andrea FERRARI