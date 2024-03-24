Vidya Makan offers theatre industry workshops at Woolgoolga Performing Arts Studio



SHARING her industry experience was the pot of gold offered by professional Australian-South Asian performer Vidya Makan at workshops at the Woolgoolga Performing Arts Studio on the weekend of 9 and 10 March.

Following her journey from leading shows such as ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ and ‘Six the Musical,’ Vidya has made a huge impact on young artists from all over Australia, especially from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of colour) and CALD (culturally and linguistically diverse) communities.



“We have so many passionate students, from kids to adults, training in musical and acting at the studio and we are always aiming to further their scope and exposure of the industry,” Woolgoolga Performing Arts Studio (WPAS) and Naidu Theatre Company Director Jade Naidu told News Of The Area.

Vidya has been seen stepping her way to new levels in the theatre industry as a performer, writer, composer and mentor.

“Vidya brought hands-on experience and knowledge straight from the industry to our students.

“From workshopping individual participants’ audition songs, to breaking down the songs and structure of ‘Six the Musical’, she encompassed rounded training in all aspects of performing in theatre,” said Jade.

Attending the Vidya workshops, Cleo Davison from Woolgoolga told NOTA, “I had the absolute best time of my life during all the workshops taught by Vidya.

“I loved working with someone who is currently working in the industry, and I have gained so much knowledge to know about musical theatre.

“In these workshops we did a variety of activities such as: song writing, how to sing, singing warm-ups and exercises, workshopping a song and a whole lot more.”

Chloe’s favourite activity was ‘how to find your presence’ for a character.

“I loved my learning experience and Vidya created a very welcoming environment for us to learn in.

“Through doing these workshops I have gained so much knowledge and information about musical theatre.”

By Andrea FERRARI

