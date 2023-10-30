VIEW Club and CWA combine for mega plant and cake sale

THE NAMBUCCA Macksville Evening VIEW Club, alongside the Country Women’s Association (CWA) Macksville, held a mega plant and cake sale in the CWA Hall at Macksville on October 7.

The VIEW Club’s purpose was to raise funds for their seven Learning For Life (LFL) students.



“Well done ladies,” said Linda, Nambucca Macksville Evening VIEW Club President.

“For everyone who participated in setting up, transporting plants and cakes, baking, serving, selling raffle tickets and cleaning up, a big thank you.

“It was a huge effort but what a great result.

“We really did achieve more than we dreamed possible.

“An excellent outcome for our LFL students which is what it is all about.

Again, heartfelt thanks to everyone involved.”

The raffle was won by Heather Stuart from Macksville, who received a beautiful orchid, saying it was just what she needed to lift her spirits that day.

Heather also commented on the “constant flow of people” and said the event “had a really good vibe”.

If you would like to come along to a meeting, the Nambucca Macksville Evening VIEW Club meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 5pm for a 5.30pm start at the Macksville Ex Services Club. T

The cost is $25 for a two course meal, a portion of the cost going towards the LFL students.

“We always have lots of fun and laughs and it’s a great way to meet new people, particularly if you are new to the Nambucca Valley,” said Club Secretary Michelle.

If you have any further queries please don’t hesitate to contact Michelle on 0406 052 475.