Walk with Lifehouse on World Suicide Prevention Day

THE ‘Out of the Shadows’ walk, commemorating lives lost to suicide and raising awareness of the importance of suicide prevention, takes place on World Suicide Prevention Day, Sunday 10 September.

Organised by Lifeline North Coast, this year the walk takes place in the afternoon.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Participants can gather from 3:45pm at Jetty Beach, with the walk setting out at 4:30pm.

“After experiencing overwhelming support during last year’s event, Lifeline North Coast is organising the Out of the Shadows Walk once again, with a strong determination to create a safe and supportive space for individuals and families who have been impacted by suicide,” Angela Martin, General Manager of Lifeline North Coast told News Of The Area.

The event seeks to unite people from diverse backgrounds and communities who share the common experience of losing a loved one to suicide.

Angela expressed the importance of community solidarity during these challenging times.

“Please join us to raise awareness, remembering those we have lost to suicide, those who have attempted suicide, and those who are living with the grief of losing someone,” she said.

There will be music by Matt Devitt and local Gumbaynggirr Elders will be attending.

City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos and Lifeline Mid North Coast volunteer crisis supporter Cr Tony Judge will be opening the event.

Walkers will gather at the Jetty Foreshores grass lawn next to the yacht club and steps facing the Jetty Beach entrance.

Setting off from the steps, the route continues along the jetty, progresses onto the sand for a walk to the south end of the beach, where walkers turn around and walk back to the Jetty Beach entrance.

The event will conclude at 6pm.

The Out of the Shadows Walk aims to symbolise the journey from darkness to hope, raising awareness about suicide prevention and offering support to those affected by suicide.

The event is designed to be inclusive and family-friendly with the intent of fostering community togetherness.

Support services will be readily available on the day to provide assistance and guidance to those who may need it.

Registration for the event is open and accessible through the Lifeline North Coast website.

Participants who register in advance will receive complimentary afternoon tea.

“Let’s stand together as a community, bringing the issue of suicide out of the shadows and into the light, as we remember those lost and work towards a brighter future,” said Angela.

By Andrea FERRARI