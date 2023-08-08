Walking Together workshop for young people

THE old saying about walking a mile in someone’s shoes before you can truly understand them is what encouraged Jacqui Parker and Nicole Laupepa to start the ‘Walking Together Project’.

It is aimed at giving young people from all cultural backgrounds the tools they need to walk with First Nations Australians in unity.



“So many people aren’t aware of or don’t understand the profound impact colonisation has had on those living here for millennia,” said Ms Parker.

“And, for those who do understand, they don’t necessarily know what to do about it.”

Ms Parker and Ms Laupep feel that education is critical if non-Indigenous Australians are to take effective positive action to ensure the First Nations Voice is finally listened to.

Their strong friendship over the past few years led to collaboration on the Walking Together Project.

Ms Parker said, “it’s a great interactive session that immerses participants in what it takes to walk together using the Uluru Statement from the Heart as an educational framework”.

She described the Uluru Statement as a beautifully-written consensus document calling for constitutional recognition.

“It’s a practical educational tool that offers everyone a clear framework, instruction and guidance on how and why we must walk together to implement positive change and, in so doing, heal the nation as a whole.”

The Walking Together Project offers young people the opportunity to take the workshop to their communities and be confident in imparting the critical messages required to walk together and take positive action.

Ms Parker said the Voice to Parliament was a modest request that would ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, their leaders and organisations were at the centre of discussions and consulted about issues and policies that affect them.

The free workshop is supported by Youth Off the Streets, and covers the importance of a Voice to Parliament, how individuals and organisations can play a role in ensuring it is established, and why reconciliation is an ongoing journey that requires action from all.

It will be held at the Cavanbah Centre, in Coffs Harbour, on Saturday, August 12, from 2pm until 5:30pm.

Tickets and information can be found at humantix.com or by emailing yes23.coffssurrounds@gmail.com

By Andrew VIVIAN