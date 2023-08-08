Coffs council sets opening date for Yarrila Place

THE question on everybody’s lips has been answered.

Residents and visitors alike are invited by the City of Coffs Harbour to attend the official opening of Yarrila Place, the new building housing a state-of-the-art museum, art gallery, library and the council’s offices, on Saturday 16 September 2023.



The $81.3-million building was designed by lead architect Matthew Blair from award-winning architects BVN, who was born and raised in Coffs Harbour, and constructed by Lipman Pty Ltd “on budget”, said a CoCH statement.

A key focus of the design was to connect the building with Gumbaynggirr country and showcase local Aboriginal culture and artists.

City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos said, “ever since Yarrila Place was approved, it has been our mission to make sure it delivered as much value for the community as possible, and I’m confident the team has done that.

“Yarrila Place will deliver new opportunities for the Coffs region for years to come and we now need to ensure that this investment in the future of our LGA lives up to its potential,” he said.

“Yarrila Place can and must be a hub for lifelong learning, a beacon for arts and a place where creativity, commerce and community initiatives can thrive for years to come.”

Yarrila Place houses the city’s state-of-the-art museum, library and art gallery.

The museum and gallery, collectively known as Yarrila Arts and Museum, will attract national, quality exhibitions, workshops and events to Coffs Harbour.

Each will be able to offer experiences usually only available in capital cities.

The new cultural facilities embrace people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds in a safe, inclusive public space.

Very importantly, the building also houses a digital studio, make space, young adult library with a large deck, and meeting and study rooms available to all.

CoCH services have been centralised to the new offices, and includes the council chambers.

“It will bring our city to life,” said City of Coffs Harbour general manager Natalia Cowley.

“Well-designed cultural facilities such as libraries, museums and art galleries contribute to regional growth by increasing the attractiveness and liveability of an area, as well as supporting business investment in the surrounding areas.

“Encouraging lifelong learning also supports economic growth by creating more job opportunities for our youth.

“When cultural and civic facilities are placed together in a city’s central location, they not only activate each other, they breathe life into the whole area.”

By Andrea FERRARI