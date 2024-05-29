Wednesday Craft Group donate to community groups and cancer research



THE BIGGEST Morning Tea for cancer research hosted by the Wednesday Craft Group (WCG) on 22 May at Hawks Nest Community Hall was yet another stellar success for the crafty ladies.

The annual Craft Group event itself raised over $800 for the Cancer Council, but the date was also the WCG’s annual donation event for five major community service groups: Pindimar/Tea Gardens Rural Fire Service (RFS), Stroud State Emergency Service (SES), Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Meals on Wheels, the Free Clinic Bus, and Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.



The monies donated to each group come from the ladies’ tireless raffles and fundraisers throughout the year.

“The Wednesday Craft Group has been running raffles for around fifteen years, and the money we donate to our community groups goes to the local branches, not the central offices, so we are happy that we can support our local services groups here,” said WCG’s Kris Whiteley.

Pindimar/Tea Gardens RFS Captain David Bright accepted on behalf of the brigade, saying, “We are always amazed by the generosity of the community here.

“These funds will go towards the Tea Gardens station extensions, partly to accommodate our new female members – we only have the one toilet and shower now – and also getting a commercial washer and dryer, because many fires these days have carcinogenic hazards that we cannot take home to wash with our families’ laundry.”

Sandy Snape, from Stroud SES, thanked the ladies, “The funds will allow us to provide an up-to-date personal ‘Patch’n’Go’ first-aid kit for each SES volunteer in road crash rescues.”

Meredyth, from Meals on Wheels, said, “There are people in this room who have used, or assisted, our service, and many more outside, from Karuah to Bulahdelah, and this money will go towards helping our driving volunteers with fuel allowances.”

Sandra from the Free Clinic Bus explained, “Insurance is the biggest bill we have coming, and this donation helps us pay that.”

“The Free Clinic Bus takes people from all over Myall Coast out to Raymond Terrace, Newcastle, Maitland, and even Lake Macquarie appointments, but we need more drivers who are under our insurance age limit, and no special licence is needed.”

Jason from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter told NOTA there have been sixteen operations and rescues in the greater Hawks Nest area in the last eighteen months.

“These funds will go towards special cameras for winch-down rescues from the hovering helicopter, used to capture evidence in operations.”

Rusty Sargent, from Westpac Rescue Helicopter, emotionally announced her impending retirement from the volunteer wing of the charity after 22 years, and she will be sorely missed by the community and the service.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

