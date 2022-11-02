Wet weather forces changes to Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport

THE weather has put a bit of dampener on the first Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport.

“With the beautiful, sunny weather at the moment just what we were hoping for all month, we do have to report some changes to some events with severe wet weather issues recently and ahead of us,” Coffs City Rotary Club executive, Bob Carle, Chair of the Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport told News Of The Area, “The Motor Show, a gala event part of the Official Opening, sizing up to being a huge display of what was looking like being up to 400 exhibits, has had to be cancelled.



“The long-range forecast had better be right as we have had to make a call early to notify a lot of people coming distances that the show has had to be cancelled.

“The grassed area we were using is far too wet and boggy to display or drive cars on.

“But things are changing all the time, keep a lookout on our schedule,” advised Bob.

All other events are still on.

The Official Opening will now be at the Bike Show on Saturday, 12 November at the Coffs Harbour Race Club.

“We are able to use other rooms of the Race Club to show bikes and use hard stand ground in the car park and underneath the building,” said Bob.

“If you were bringing your bike or considering coming, please join in.

“We have some magnificent machines coming with displays of old, restored and new bikes of all makes with quite a few out-of-town dealers exhibiting.”

As it stands now, the Kempsey Car Club’s Round 1 of the RedPoint Hillclimb Series will be the first event of the festival taking place on Sunday, 6 November at the club’s Hillclimb Track at Mount Cooperabung, south of Kempsey.

“At Raleigh Raceway, also on Sunday 6 November, the Burnout Comp will be exciting with visiting ‘Burnout Boys’ taking on the local guys.

“There will be some exciting cars, lots of tyre smoke and excellent competition.”

Plenty of parking and spectator viewing is assured.

On Wednesday, 9 November, the second Round of the RedPoint Hillclimb Series will be held at Raleigh Raceway, with points, prize money and trophies up for grabs for those doing the three rounds.

“It should be a great day.

“If you haven’t got your entry in please get it in ASAP, contact coffscarclub01@gmail.com.

“After having to cancel our Festival of Motorsport the last two years because of Covid we are so pleased at getting this close to it actually happening.

“Please support your local clubs, if not to compete please come and spectate.

“All clubs have tried so hard and had a lot of work to do to run their events; they need everyone’s support.”

Bob Carle thanked all the clubs for being involved.

“To the ones who couldn’t make it this year because of rain damage, thank you for trying, put us on your calendar for next year.

“We will be back bigger and better, we, the committee, will see you all at your events.”

See the updated schedule of events at www.facebook.com/MotorsportCoffsCoast/.

Contact Bob Carle at info@coffscoastmotorsport.com and phone 0411 727 255.

By Andrea FERRARI