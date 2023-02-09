Why are we paying more for fuel in Nambucca Heads? Cr David Jones is seeking answers

DISCREPANCIES in fuel prices in the Nambucca Valley over the holiday period, in comparison to surrounding towns, has many locals shaking their heads.

In a radio interview with 2NVR’s Ben Walters last week Nambucca Valley Councillor David Jones described how he had heard about these price differences and decided to conduct an informal investigation by driving around and having a look for himself.



Cr Jones compared fuel prices, of the same brand, with service stations in Coffs Harbour, Urunga, Bellingen and the Nambucca Valley.

Pricing of fuel in Coffs Harbour was around 30 cents per litre cheaper than the same product in the Nambucca Valley.

Urunga and Bellingen prices were similar to Coffs Harbour prices.

“I am not making accusations regarding the full pricing differences however I am concerned about it and I am putting a motion to council that we, the Nambucca Valley Council, write to the ACCC and invite them to investigate the petrol prices in Nambucca Heads over the holiday period 2022/23”,” Cr Jones told News Of The Area.

In this motion Cr Jones will also recommend that Council refer the evidence and the Motion to local members of Parliament and others as seen fit by Council.

Cr Jones will present photographic evidence of the variation in fuel pricing based on his observations on 23 February 23.

Cr Jones points to how much high fuel prices affect the mobility of so many in the Nambucca Valley thus being detrimental to their quality of life.

“Social relationships are dependent on us being able to join together and losing our mobility prevents that,” 2NVR’s Ben Waters added.

By Mick BIRTLES