Nambucca Valley to remember the Nashos on National Servicemen’s Day

TO many Australians, 14 February is only notable for being Valentine’s Day but to a group of Aussies who go by the title ‘Nashos’ the day has a very different significance.

The day, 14 February, is officially known as National Servicemen’s Day and the Nambucca Valley will mark the occasion with a service of commemoration at the Nambucca Heads Cenotaph commencing at 11:00 am.



National Servicemen were Australians who were required by law to see out a period of time in the armed forces and this commemoration event is held to provide an opportunity for the community to reflect on this service and remember those that paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The National Service scheme was introduced in 1951 with various changes in the conduct of the scheme over the years including closing it down for a time, however it came and went in various forms until 1972.

The scheme only applied to men and the 1951-59 version required those selected to undergo 179 days of military training in either the Army, Navy or Air Force.

For the 1964-72 version it was legislated that National Servicemen could be sent overseas.

During this time Australia was involved in tensions with Indonesia, known as Konfontasi, and being drawn into supporting South Vietnam and the US in fighting against communist forces in Vietnam.

Men were selected using what was called the ‘birthday ballot’, in which names were randomly selected for National Service by their date of birth.

Australian Regular Forces were heavily bolstered by these National Service men during the Vietnam War with over 15,300 of them required to serve in the war zone.

Nearly half of all Australians killed in action in Vietnam were Nashos and well over 1000 Nashos were wounded.

Over the years the Australian National Serviceman’s Association, Nambucca Branch, have been an inspirational force for good in the community raising money in support of many great causes on the Mid North Coast and conducting the Nashos Day Service each year.

However, dwindling numbers have seen the Nashos hand over the conduct of the service to the Combined RSL sub-Branches of the Nambucca Valley.

News Of The Area spoke to Nasho, Dallas Dent, about the importance of National Servicemen’s Day.

“I think it is particularly important to remember the blokes that were called up for service, did not want to go but went and did their duty, then in many cases it affected them and their families for the rest of their lives,” Dallas said.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the Nambucca Heads National Servicemen’s Day service on 11:00 am Tuesday 14 February at the Nambucca Heads Cenotaph at the foot of the RSL Club carpark.

By Mick BIRTLES