Woolgoolga & Surrounds for Yes group walks the talk

WOOLGOOLGA & Surrounds for Yes group is joining supporters around Australia to Walk for Yes by stepping out on Sunday 24 September.

“The walk is being organised by the Woolgoolga & Surrounds for Yes group so that the community can come together and show our support for recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution through a Voice to Parliament,” Emma Broomfield from the local group told News Of The Area.



“We will meet at 10.00am at the Buster shipwreck near Woolgoolga Lake and will walk along the beach to the park.

“Anyone who is unable to walk this distance or has difficulties walking on sand, please meet us at the park near the playground overlooking Woolgoolga Main Beach.

“We encourage families, friends and neighbours to come together and accept the generous invitation from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island peoples to walk together for a better future,” she said.

There will be an opportunity to hear from local Gumbaynggirr woman Julie Perkins, who will share her views about the upcoming referendum.

There will also be music.

“We would love to get enough people there to make a big human Yes on the beach,” said Emma.

Please RSVP at https://www.yes23.com.au/woopi_walk_for_yes

Many Walk for Yes events took place around Australia on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September, but the Woopi walk is confirmed for Sunday 24 September.

By Andrea FERRARI