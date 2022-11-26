Woolgoolga’s Local Luminaries speak out on running their businesses

THE latest installment of the Local Luminaries series, a creation of ALT Collective, was co-hosted by Woolgoolga & Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce, and ‘starred’ Woolgoolga business owners who are an inspiration in their business endeavours.

Speaking at the event was Jade Naidu, founder and Artistic Director at Woolgoolga Performing Arts Studio and Naidu theatre company, Sam Hill, owner and Director at BP Woolgoolga Service Centre and Saro and Kylie Bhatti from Sunset Caravan Park in Woolgoolga.



Gathering in an unusual environment for a business networking event, the mechanical workshop of Woolgoolga Service Centre, speakers and guests were surrounded by high performance Subarus, and the rally car of the #SENDITSAM rally team.

Hosted by Sarah Poole from One Fine Day, the business community was treated to some in-depth conversations from the four successful business owners.

Jade took the audience on a journey from her humble beginnings with a Fijian Indian background, to mentoring young dance students, the manufacture of materials for costumes, to the challenges of maintaining one’s integrity and staying true to a moral compass while trying to prove yourself in a competitive performing arts space globally.

Sam spoke of his journey coming from a 25-year corporate career at Subaru, and creating a culture within the team.

Underlying this theme was Sam’s motorsport experience, a sport where where you can go from hero to zero in the blink of an eye, and despite there being only one driver, the success ultimately comes back to the entire team working towards a common objective.

Saro and Kylie explored the challenges of living and working in the same space, and being on the clock 24/7, along with the rewards and pitfalls of managing a mini community, within a community.

Tying all of these stories together was also a common string that all panel members work with their partners.

In this area, the panelists spoke of bringing work home, and how they switch off to be husband and wife once again.