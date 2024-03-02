Woopi Chamber ready for big 2024



THIRTY-PLUS members and guests of the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce (WNBCC) gathered last week for the organisation’s first soirée of 2024.

The networking social on Thursday 22 February was hosted by La Hacienda 101 Mexican restaurant on the town’s Market Street, a Chamber member business.



Christine Hansen and Craig Routledge from Woolgoolga High School spoke at the event.

Blyde Neser, the founder of Professional Coaching Solutions in Moonee and Nick Johnstone, Principal at Bishop Druitt College in Coffs Harbour, also presented on the night.

Discussion was held around the progress of building the new Northern Beaches campus of Bishop Druitt College.

The WNBCC, spanning Sapphire to Red Rock, is the only business chamber on the Mid North Coast to have a careers program with local schools and highly values its embedded collaboration with students, schools and local businesses.

Marney Jefferies, Secretary of the WNBCC, provided the latest news on this program for 2024.

Marney was fresh back from the morning’s Coffs Harbour Chamber of Coffs Harbour presentation with guest speaker Natalia Cowley, General Manager (GM) of City of Coffs Harbour.

During that event’s question time, she had asked the GM if Woolgoolga’s Whale Trail project would be going ahead.

The GM confirmed it will be delivered this financial year and will be started imminently.

By Andrea FERRARI