Works complete on Macksville Country Club course improvements

AFTER experiencing devastating floods over the past few years, Macksville Country Club was successful in applying for grant funding for remediation and improvements to the golf course to offset future flood events.

“The golf course was flood affected for most of 2021/2022 with play impacted on these holes for this amount of time,” said Desma Hughes, Director, Macksville Country Club.



“There have been times where play has not been able to occur and other times play has been hampered by poor quality landings, making it difficult to hit off and continue play.”

Macksville Country Club were successful in applying for funding through the NSW Department of Sport’s Essential Community Sports Assets Program, securing $273,000 to lift flood affected tees and greens.

“The works includes drainage to assist in future weather events to provide additional assistance to enable play to occur as soon as possible after these times,” Desma said.

“Drainage works will also assist in reducing the amount of chemical and sprays required on course to deter mould and weeds that like moist conditions for growing.”

The works have now been concluded, with assistance from ShoreTrack, a charity based in Macksville supporting disengaged and vulnerable young people.

“Macksville Country Club welcomed the assistance of ShoreTrack young people who provided assistance in laying turf on the site of the new works alongside the earthworks construction company who were successful in tendering to undertake the job.

“These works will assist the club’s long term strategy in increasing participation rates especially in times of adverse events and provide social inclusion opportunities for community and guests.”

With work now complete, the improvements will be opened at 9am on 17 November 2023.