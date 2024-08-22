World number one ranking for Anna Bay touch football referee John Clark



ANNA Bay touch football identity John Clark has achieved the ultimate recognition on the international stage.

The Nelson Bay Touch Football stalwart was named the top senior referee in the universe after representing Australia at the recent World Cup tournament in the United Kingdom.



Fifty-six-year-old Clark attained the world number one ranking following his polished performances with the whistle during the prestigious international event in Nottingham.

The super fit father of two officiated in fifteen matches including the Mens 40s Grand Final between Australia and New Zealand and received a coveted Referee Gold Badge that is presented to the “best of the best” at the conclusion of the tournament.

John was one of four Port Stephens referees to participate at the World Cup along with 24-year-old son Alec Clark, 69-year-old Nelson Bay official John Frost and 21-year-old Cooper Jones of Taylors Beach.

All four are products of the Nelson Bay Touch Football Association.

The Australian Emus dominated the World Cup and were crowned champions in twelve of the thirteen categories for men and women.

Ironically the Kiwis were triumphant in the Mens 40s decider – rallying from three nil down at the half time break to clinch their one and only title 4-3.

“To be recognised as the world’s top senior referee is a huge honour and privilege,” a chuffed Clark told News Of The Area.

“It was a special milestone to share with my family at the event and to gain the accolade alongside my son Alec made the hard toil all the more worthwhile,” beamed John, who represented Australia as a winger during his playing days.

To cap a memorable week, John’s great mate Steven Pike from Wagga was ranked the world’s number two senior referee.

Leading up to the World Cup the dedicated Clark was hampered by knee injuries but regained peak fitness to show his durability and match control during the Men’s 35s preliminary round fixtures.

He follows in the footsteps of his sports loving wife Sam, who was ranked the world’s best female touch football referee between 2011 and 2015.

For John and son Alec it was a second World Cup campaign after participating as referees at the 2019 edition in Malaysia.

Alec finished the tournament with a world number 23 ranking and was appointed referee for the Women’s 35s gold medal clash between Australia and England.

The Emus toppled the Poms 10-2 to claim the trophy with Alec later replacing an injured referee in the Senior Mixed decider where Australia edged out the Kiwis 10-9.

Both Frost and Jones also impressed the international referees panel by demonstrating their wares in bronze medal fixtures.

Fresh from a family holiday in Ireland post tournament, John is back in Port Stephens preparing for the National Under 18s Touch Football Championships at Coffs Harbour in late September.

By Chris KARAS

